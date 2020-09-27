Travel + Leisure
4.7 star rating 217 Reviews
(161) (48) (8) (0) (0)
- Reviews (217)
A Verified Reviewer is a shopper who has confirmed an email address, or connected a social network with Yotpo, providing an added level of transparency and trust.
09/27/20
C
Carolyn V.
Verified Buyer5.0 star rating
A Verified Buyer is a user who has purchased the reviewed product through our store.
09/25/20
Designed to Inspire Daydreams of Travel
Interesting and fun to read with lots of different articles and beautiful pictures. The magazine captures virtual travel
with the desire to travel there to experience all that the location offers. Beautiful landscapes, interesting people, delicious foods, both known and off-the-beaten-track places with differing viewpoints from various authors.
J
james m.
Verified Buyer5.0 star rating
09/25/20
Excellent information and great pictures
L
lora k.
Verified Buyer5.0 star rating
09/25/20
Very informative with great stories
Very informative with great stories and lots of pictures. It?s nice to read about different travels and gives you great ideas for future travels.
W
William S.
Verified Buyer5.0 star rating
09/15/20
Travel and Leisure
Enjoyed the articles about different cuisines world wide
J
Jordan A.
Verified Buyer5.0 star rating
09/14/20
Love Travel and leisure. Wish
Love Travel and leisure. Wish it did not have quite as many adds and more articles.
S
Sonja N.
Verified Buyer5.0 star rating
09/12/20
LOVE IT!
Love the magazine! Wonderful articles as well as photos
J
John B.
Verified Buyer5.0 star rating
09/10/20
Love T & L
Very informative. Great articles about places all over the world.
M
Miller T.
Verified Buyer5.0 star rating
09/09/20
Nice articles and ideas for
Nice articles and ideas for travels
C
Catherine S.
Verified Buyer5.0 star rating
09/02/20
Travel + leisure
M
Mary S.
Verified Buyer5.0 star rating
09/02/20
Dream On
Great magazine to dream through. Allows you the opportunity to pick new destinations and adventures for your wish list of travel.
